Incessant rain causes flood-like situation in parts of MP

Bhopal, July 27 (IANS) Incessant moderate to heavy rain caused a flood-like situation in parts of Madhya Pradesh, submerging roads and affecting train services.

Due to the flood-like situation caused by rain that continued for the past 48 hours, the citizens in the rural areas had to leave their homes to save their lives.

However, the rain brought relief to the Kharif crop farmers.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional office in Bhopal, rain lashed eastern and western parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

In the eastern part of the state, the Raisen district recorded the highest rain 175.4 mm.

Bhopal-based weather scientists said the monsoon may slow down temporarily, but heavy rain is expected from July 28.

Northern parts of the state can expect heavy rain on July 29 and 30.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Vidisha, Raisen, Harda, Betul, Jabalpur, and Balaghat.

Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and 18 other districts are also on high alert for heavy downpours.

On Friday, around 20 districts recorded rain.

In Panna, the Nirankar river swept away a Sports Utility Vehicle. Luckily, the driver managed to jump out just in time.

Vidisha's Betwa riverbanks saw temples submerged, and water was flowing three feet over a bridge, cutting off several villages.

In the past week, many districts recorded heavy rain, and this wet weather is expected to stick around for the next two days.

The monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 21.

