Imran Masood hits out at Kejriwal for neglecting Muslim interests in Delhi elections

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Congress MP from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, has launched a broadside against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of ignoring issues crucial to the Muslim community during his party's election campaigns in Delhi.

“Kejriwal has remained silent on several incidents affecting the Muslim community,” Masood said while speaking to IANS.

He was silent on Jahangirpuri riots, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests, the release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists, and the controversy over a party leader allegedly insulting the Quran. His party acts only when it senses potential vote banks," Masood told IANS.

Earlier at a press conference on Thursday, Kejriwal criticised the BJP for its inability to ensure public safety, in view of the tragic stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Bandra but did not talk about the interests of Muslims in Delhi, Masood alleged.

Masood, however, condemned the sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in the excise policy case, saying, "This is a direct attack on democracy in our country."

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier approved to prosecute him and his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case.

Responding to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's declaration of support for AAP in the Delhi elections, Masood remarked, “It is his party’s decision. Only he can explain his stance. But he should also clarify if this means he does not want Congress’ support in Uttar Pradesh. Let us not forget, that we won 43 seats in UP on the strength of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi's leadership.”

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference clarified his party’s support for AAP, saying that it did not signal an opposition to Congress. “Our strategy has always been clear -- the AAP is the party actively fighting in Delhi. The foundation of the INDIA Bloc was for regional parties to assert their strength where they have significant influence,” Yadav stated.

