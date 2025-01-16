Blanket distribution in Jharkhand marred by allegations of fraud and poor quality

Ranchi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has begun distributing blankets to the needy across all 24 districts of the state, even as winter draws to a close. However, widespread complaints have surfaced regarding irregularities in the supply and quality of the blankets being distributed.

For the year 2024-25, the state government approved the procurement of 9,20,245 blankets at a cost of approximately Rs 30 crore. Following the tender process, orders were awarded to Om Shakti Textiles of Panipat, Haryana, and Bihari Lal Chaudhary Tradelink Private Limited of Dhanbad.

The companies were required to complete their supplies by January 11, but delays in delivery have been reported in several districts.

As per the tender terms, the blankets were to be handloom-made with a composition of 70 per cent wool and 30 per cent synthetic fiber. However, numerous complaints reveal that powerloom-made blankets are being distributed instead.

Additionally, the wool content in many blankets reportedly falls between 35-40 per cent, far below the stipulated standard.

The tender also specified that the weight of the blanket after washing should be at least two kg. Inspections in various districts have found the weight of several blankets to be significantly lower, ranging from 1,596 to 1,662 grams.

Former Minister and Jamshedpur West MLA Saryu Rai has raised concerns over irregularities in the distribution of blankets in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He pointed out that despite an increase of Rs 75-100 per blanket compared to last year's price to ensure better quality, suppliers have failed to meet the required standards.

Rai alleged that approximately 90 per cent of the supplied blankets are of substandard quality, while only 10 per cent comply with the tender's terms.

He further claimed this tactic is used to present those samples during investigations which fulfil the criteria.

Rai has urged the Chief Minister to initiate a thorough probe into the matter.

State Social Security Department Director Sameera S. stated that Deputy Commissioners across districts have been instructed to investigate and ensure compliance with the tender's terms.

"If the blankets do not meet the prescribed quality standards, they will be returned," she assured.

