Impactful: PM Modi’s Navkar Mahamantra Divas address receives warm praise from Jain community

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during the inauguration of the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi has deeply resonated with the Jain community across the country.

The event, which saw wide participation from people across India virtually, has sparked a wave of appreciation from attendees who were moved by how the Prime Minister presented Jainism’s profound values in a simple yet impactful manner.

A participant from Gujarat shared his admiration, saying, “PM Modi always spreads the principles of Jainism, and even his own life reflects these values. He is working tirelessly for world peace and progress.”

Another attendee expressed his admiration for how the Prime Minister explained the significance of the Navkar Mantra in a way that made its power clear.

He remarked, “PM Modi explained the mantra’s effectiveness and progressiveness in a very simple way. He spoke about Nav Grah, Nav Asan, and Nav Aagrah in a manner that made us realise how powerful this mantra truly is. For the first time, I understood that this is not just a normal mantra, but the maha mantra of the entire world. It was commendable.”

A woman participant also praised PM Modi’s address, stating, “Jain Dharma is an integral part of Sanatan Dharma, not separate from it. The way PM Modi presented the Nav Sankalp today shows how much respect he has for our Jain religion. The way he connected the vision of Viksit Bharat with Jain principles made us all feel proud.”

Another attendee compared the Prime Minister’s speech to that of a Jain Acharya, noting the way he explained Jainism’s global significance and its role in guiding the world.

“The way PM Modi addressed us today was like a Jain Acharya, showing the path for the future. His explanation of how Jainism’s principles are not just spiritual, but global in scope, was truly inspiring. Chanting this mantra is a step towards the betterment of the world, and the points he mentioned are a matter of great pride for us as Jains.”

A participant shared his reflection on the scientific relevance of Jainism, which the PM highlighted in his speech.

“What PM Modi explained today about the connection between science and Jain principles, particularly in relation to climate conservation and global progress, was enlightening. I feel India is progressing towards great heights and will soon become the most powerful nation.”

A participant remarked on the knowledge he gained from the PM's address, saying, “The facts PM Modi shared today were things I was not even aware of. It was interesting to learn about the deeper connections of Jainism. The Nav Sankalp on April 9 was a call to action, and we will definitely follow it.”

The speech has left the Jain community feeling empowered and proud, with many attendees expressing their eagerness to embrace the nine Nav Sankalps for the betterment of society and the world.

