Illicit cigarette godown busted in Delhi, two arrested

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) In a breakthrough under the ‘Mission 2027: Drug-Free Delhi’ initiative, a team from the Operations Cell of the South West District Police busted a large illicit cigarette racket and arrested two key suppliers in the Nangal Dewat area of Vasant Kunj.

A total of 94,000 packets of foreign-imported, illegal cigarettes - lacking statutory warnings and MRP as mandated under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) - were seized from a basement godown.

The arrested accused have been identified as Parikshit (22), a resident of Vasant Kunj and owner of the godown, and P.P. Chengappa (40) from Karnataka. Both were involved in the smuggling and distribution of cigarettes imported from countries like Greece and Dubai.

The contraband was being circulated across Delhi-NCR and South India through a well-coordinated supply chain.

The seizure includes- 13,000 packets of L&B Original Silver, 5,000 packets of King Size Mayfair, 50,000 packets of Richmond King Size Real Blue, and 26,000 packets of Richmond King Size.

A case under FIR No. 276/25 has been registered at Vasant Kunj South Police Station under Sections 7, 14, and 20(2) of the COTPA Act.

According to police, Parikshit learned trade operations from his father, who runs an import-export business at the airport. He later partnered with a Bengaluru-based agent, Sunil, who introduced him to Chengappa.

Chengappa acted as the link between the cargo supplier and Delhi-based distributors.

The operation was conducted by a team led by Inspector Gajender Singh under the supervision of ACP Vijay Kumar.

The action is part of a special drive launched to clamp down on the supply of prohibited tobacco products in the national capital.

Further investigation is underway to track the broader network involved in this illegal trade, said Amit Goel, DCP, South West District, New Delhi.

