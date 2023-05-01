Illegal clinic busted in Gurugram; Class 12 pass quack held

Gurugram, May 1 (IANS) A joint team of the Haryana health department and the Chief Ministers flying squad busted an illegal clinic located in Shakti Nagar near Pataudi Chowk in Gurugram on Monday.

The clinic was being run by Class 12 pass Ravitesh, a native of Bihar currently residing in the Shakti Nagar area.

Ravitesh had claimed to be a doctor. During an inspection of the alleged clinic, the team found two beds in the clinic and five beds in the culprit's house. The team also recovered a large quantity of allopathic medicines along with medical equipment.

"A complaint against the accused was filed by the raiding team and based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused at Shivaji Nagar police station," said an official of the CM's flying squad.

