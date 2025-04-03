Illegal Bangladeshi national held in Delhi, handed over to FRRO for deportation

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The anti-snatching cell of the Delhi Police apprehended an illegal Bangladeshi migrant from the city’s Mahipalpur area and, after investigation, handed him over to the deportation cell of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The 25-year-old was identified as Sadikur Rahman and hails from Bangladesh’s Sunamganj area.

The Bangladeshi national had arrived in India for medical treatment and exceeded his stay in the national capital. He was found living illegally in the Mahipalpur area for the past three months.

The Anti-Snatching Cell is a special unit of the Delhi Police focused on preventing and addressing snatching incidents.

Notably, the Delhi Police team of the South-West zone has undertaken a drive to identify and apprehend foreign nationals living with forged and fake documents in the city.

The South-West Delhi Police acted after getting credible input about an illegal Bangladesh migrant overstaying his visa in the Mahipalpura area. Upon further investigation, the Bangladeshi national said that he had obtained a visa for medical treatment in India.

After a thorough enquiry and legal formalities, he was handed over to the deportation center at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

This operation highlights the South-West District Police's zero-tolerance approach toward illegal immigration and their commitment to enforcing the rule of law.

A drive is being conducted by team of Anti-Snatching Cell/SWD team to identify, detain, and repatriate individuals residing illegally in the area. The police team have been conducting thorough checks, focusing on areas with vulnerable populations.

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in India. Eight Indian nationals were also arrested who allegedly facilitated their illegal immigration.

In another case, the police deported six illegal Bangladeshi immigrants after completing the necessary proceedings with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The Parliament has passed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill which will help tackle the problem of illegal migration into India and also track the movement of overstaying foreigners. The bill introduces strict penalties for violations and usage of forged documents.

