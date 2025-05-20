IIM Kozhikode terminates MoU with Turkey's Sabanci University

Kozhikode, May 20 ( IANS) The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) on Tuesday announced the annulment of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Sabanci University with immediate effect, as a firm step in support of national interest.

The MoU, originally signed in September 2023 for a period of five years, had outlined academic collaboration in the area of student exchange.

However, in light of recent developments and guided by national priorities, IIM Kozhikode has unilaterally decided to nullify the agreement and terminate all associated academic engagements.

The Institute has formally communicated this decision to Sabancı University and has requested the immediate removal of IIM Kozhikode's name from all official records, websites and platforms affiliated with the Turkish university.

Debashis Chatterjee, IIM Kozhikode Director, said at IIM Kozhikode, we place utmost importance on aligning our global engagements with the national interest.

"The decision to annul the MoU with Sabancı University has been taken after careful consideration and is in keeping with our institutional responsibility to uphold the values and priorities of our nation. We remain committed to fostering international collaborations that reflect mutual respect, strategic alignment, and shared national values," Chatterjee added.

He also said that IIM Kozhikode reiterates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of academic integrity and to engaging with global institutions that resonate with India's strategic and educational values.

IIM Kozhikode, established by the Indian government in 1996, offers wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education, including Doctoral programme in Management (PhD), Executive PG programmes, Management Development programmes and Faculty Development programmes.

It also has the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals, besides bringing in new dynamic courses like one-year postgraduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies and Management (2020).

