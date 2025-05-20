Jaat OTT Release Confirmed? Sunny Deol's Action Flick to Stream on Netflix from This Date

Sunny Deol scored a massive blockbuster in what should be considered an epic comeback of sorts for the 90s favorite Hindi action hero. Gadar 2 shattered box-office records and gave new life to Sunny Deol's career. The film catapulted him into further stardom as fans started demanding more action movies from Sunny. One such movie to come in Sunny Deol's Bollywood revival saga is Jaat.

Gopichand Malineni, a Telugu filmmaker, directed Jaat, which performed better than anticipated. It was Gopichand's first stint as a director in Bollywood, and he fared exceptionally well. Released under moderate expectations, Jaat ended as the second-biggest hit in Sunny Deol's career, after Gaddar-2.

Despite a dip in the latter half, the movie's first half was regarded as one of the best in recent Hindi cinema history, providing enough entertainment for fans to turn it into a successful box office hit. Despite receiving negative reviews, Jaat outperformed expectations, and Sunny Deol solidified his position as the successful action hero in Bollywood, even in the face of fierce competition from Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2.

Jaat OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online

Sunny Deol was pleased with the release of his movie on the big screen and gave his approval when Gopichand Malineni proposed a sequel. Therefore, the filmmakers announced that a sequel to Jaat is in development. Those of you who missed watching this action movie in the theaters needn't wait longer, as the film is all set to stream on OTT quite soon.

The digital rights to the movie have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix, and if reports are accurate, Jaat will begin streaming on the OTT giant from June 5th.

An official confirmation is yet to be made by Netflix, but in all likelihood, Jaat's OTT date is more or less confirmed as June 5th.