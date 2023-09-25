IIM Indore team to help turn Lucknow’s chikankari into global product

Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) A team from IIM Indore, is currently trying to find out ways through which Lucknow’s chikankari work can be turned into a global product under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme.

This is in pursuance to an agreement signed between the district administration and IIM Indore in July.

The report of the study is expected to be presented by the end of this year.

The team on Sunday visited a training centre in Sarojini Nagar to take stock of the status of the MoU signed in July.

Prof Bhavani Shankar and Naveen K. Rai of IIM Indore were other members of the team.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said: “Under the ODOP scheme, the government is making serious attempts to revive local craft that has for long been a source of livelihood for many. We have signed an MoU with IIM-Indore under which chikankari has been selected as Lucknow’s ODOP. We aim to make it a global product and turn it into a lucrative profession by enhancing the income of the artisans.”

Based on the findings thus far, the team of experts noted that they have identified a five-point agenda around which dedicated training can help in scaling up the reach of the product and also enhance the income of the artisans involved in this iconic art that is slowly losing its steam.

“We are conducting a detailed study and will submit the report to the administration in December,” said IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.