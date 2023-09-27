IGRS names Lucknow, Bareilly as worst performers in complaint redressal

Lucknow, Sep 27 (IANS) The Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) found Bareilly and Lucknow to be among the 10 worst performers, while Aligarh and Shravasti figure among the top 10 performers on the recent list with regards to complaint redressal.

Similarly, Prayagraj’s three police stations are among the 10 worst performers and five police stations of Hardoi district are among the top 10 performers of the state.

A senior police official said the 10 worst performers are Bareilly, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Etah, Hapur, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar and Mirzapur, according to the list.

The 10 best performers are Aligarh, Shravasti, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Kushinagar, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi and Hathras.

The worst 10 performers among police stations are Khejuri and Maniyar police stations of Ballia; Mahila Thana of Rae Bareli; Jalapur police station of Jaunpur; Kudarkot of Auraiya; Junwai of Sambhal; Kareli, Ghoorpur and Kydganj police stations of Prayagraj; and Erwakatra of Auraiya.

