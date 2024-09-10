IGP chairs security & election review meeting in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 10 (IANS) In preparation for the upcoming assembly election, the Inspector General of Police Kashmir V. K. Birdi conducted a security and election review meeting at Range Police Headquarters Anantnag in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by DIG SKR Anantnag Javid Iqbal Matoo Commander Ist sector, DIG CRPF Awantipora/ Anantnag, DIG BSF, DIG ITBP and all SSsP of South Kashmir Range and other senior officers.

“The meeting aimed to review the overall security arrangements put in place in the south Kashmir Range for the upcoming Phase-1 elections. DIG SKR Anantnag gave a detailed outline of the security arrangements, camping locations for CAPF Coys, location of polling booths & strong rooms and the security measures undertaken in the districts of South Kashmir," a police statement said.

"The induction of CAPF Coys and the logistic arrangements made for CAPF Coys were also reviewed. Special focus was laid on the security of polling booths and strong rooms."

The statement further added that the IGP Kashmir emphasised the need for close coordination with all the security agencies and directed that proactive measures may be taken to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

He also directed the officers to maintain a close vigil on anti-national elements and also ensure a safe and secure moment of security forces on national highways.

"IGP Kashmir also visited various camping locations of incoming CAPF Coys in district Anantnag and took stock of the arrangements on-ground and passed on spot directions with respect to providing adequate facilities for the officers and jawans of CAPF," the statement said.

"The visit concluded with a comprehensive review of the strategies and action plans devised to ensure peaceful conduct of elections."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.