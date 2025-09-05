'If you doubt EVMs, dissolve Assembly': BJP legislator slams K'taka govt over ballot paper move

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) Former Karnataka minister and BJP legislator S. Suresh Kumar has dubbed the move of the Congress-led government to go for ballot papers over EVMs as a major insult to name of 'Silicon City' as Bengaluru is considered as technology capital of the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ on Friday, he remarked that when they win, everything is fine but when they lose, they blame EVMs. "This Congress government came to power in May 2023 through elections conducted via EVMs. If they now doubt the EVMs, then they should dissolve the Assembly and go back to the people

"Such an attitude does not befit a party that claims to be the oldest political party in the country," he criticised.

He criticised the September 4 Cabinet meeting, calling it extremely dangerous for the state. “In this age of Artificial Intelligence, the Cabinet has taken decisions filled with artificial ignorance,” he quipped.

The arrogance that “whatever we do is right since we have a majority” will only lead to the downfall of this government, he analyzed. The decision to reintroduce ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in local body elections is a clear insult to Bengaluru itself, which has earned the name ‘Silicon City of India,’ he condemned.

Suresh Kumar further said: “Just to please their leader, they might next even decide to ban PhonePe and digital payments, and insist on cash transactions only. This is the kind of fear we now have.”

He pointed out that even the Supreme Court has upheld the credibility of EVMs.

"Many countries around the world admire India’s electoral system and are adopting it. But just to please their leader, this government has announced a decision not to use EVMs. He noted that deputy chief ministers and ministers of large and medium industries have all strongly defended this decision. BJP strongly condemns this regressive move, which drags the state backwards into an earlier era, he said.

“Today, countless projects and schemes are being executed through digital platforms. With a single click of the Prime Minister, crores of farmers receive money directly into their bank accounts within minutes. In such a progressive country, the Congress government claims progress but behaves in ways that are the exact opposite. Progress means a forward-looking vision, but Congress only shows a destructive outlook,” he charged.

Suresh Kumar recalled minister Parameshwara’s words: “We were winning earlier, you know?” and said, “This is exactly the kind of past they want to drag Karnataka back into.” On the other hand, they cry ‘vote theft.’ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself has admitted in 1991, when he contested from Koppal, Congress themselves rigged the elections and defeated him."

Opposition chief whip in the Legislative Council N. Ravikumar, former MLC Amarnath Patil, and Koppal district president Dadesagur Basavaraj were also present at the press conference.

