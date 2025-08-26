If votes were being stolen, why did BJP win only 240 Lok Sabha seats: O.P. Rajbhar

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday dismissed the Opposition’s claim of momentum around its vice-presidential candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, saying the NDA nominee would comfortably win.

“The Opposition may make tall claims, but the Vice President will be from the NDA,” Rajbhar told IANS.

The BJP, however, has mounted a sharp attack on the Opposition’s vice-presidential nominee Justice (retired) Reddy.

The party's National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, in an earlier post on X, said Justice Reddy’s record was “marred by dangerous judgments, anti-national sympathies and opportunism.”

He cited Justice Reddy’s past decisions, including on militia group Salwa Judum during peak Maoist violence, petitioning against arms exports to Israel, and refusing to reopen the Anderson case in the Bhopal gas tragedy.

“In 2013, even the Congress and NCP opposed his Lokayukta appointment. In 2025, the same man is their saviour,” Bhandari wrote, adding that, “Once dismissed by Congress itself as a 'yes-man', today paraded as a hero.”

On the ongoing 'Voter Adhikari Yatra' in Bihar, Rajbhar highlighted that it will have no impact.

Taking aim at the Congress, he accused the party of spreading falsehoods about “vote theft.”

He alleged that the Congress itself had a history of electoral malpractice — from defeating B.R. Ambedkar in 1952 to “throwing ballot boxes into the Ganga in Banaras.”

“If votes were being stolen, why did BJP win only 240 Lok Sabha seats? They should have won 500. The allegation of vote theft is absolutely false,” Rajbhar remarked.

He also recalled how the Congress had once sent RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to jail in the fodder scam but today stands with them. “People know everything,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress sought to project unity in the Opposition camp with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is also expected to join the yatra soon.

To this, Rajbhar said, “It will have no impact. The NDA will win in Bihar.”

