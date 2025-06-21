IDY 2025: Grand Yoga Day event held at Attari-Wagah border

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) In a powerful demonstration of unity, discipline, and wellness, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with a grand session held at the iconic Attari-Wagah Border under the global theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

The event saw participation from over 1,000 individuals, including BSF personnel, Indian Army soldiers, BSF families, local villagers, students, and other dignitaries.

The vibrant and symbolic gathering took place at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari, offering a unique backdrop for the celebration of India’s ancient wellness tradition at one of its most visible international boundaries.

Inspector General of BSF Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele, said, “On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, we practiced yoga at the JCP Attari premises. BSF personnel, Indian Army soldiers, BSF families, border villagers, and children participated and around a thousand people took part in the session.”

He emphasised the importance of yoga in promoting not only physical strength but also mental resilience, especially for the armed forces and border communities.

The BSF also organised separate yoga sessions at its headquarters and various border outposts along the International Border, ensuring widespread participation across all ranks.

Personnel practiced the Common Yoga Protocol, followed by breathing and meditation exercises designed to foster mindfulness and reduce stress.

The event was part of a larger nationwide celebration involving over one lakh locations under the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative, launched by the Ministry of Ayush.

Across the country, an estimated 2 crore people participated in synchronised yoga sessions led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The yoga session at Attari was especially significant, serving as a reminder of the peaceful and spiritual strength that yoga represents, even at the country’s borders.

