IBM India to upgrade Kochi software lab

Kochi, Oct 14 (IANS) IBM India aims to make its Kochi software lab an important centre in the country to augment development and delivery of next generation software portfolio and cloud offerings, according to a top company official.

A high-level meeting to this effect was held with Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and IBM India Senior Vice President (Products) Dinesh Nirmal.

The move to upgrade the facility comes a year after the US tech major opened its Software Lab here.

The state-of-the-art global innovation centre at Infopark became the company’s fifth software lab in the country, with Bengaluru, Hyderabad Ahmedabad and Pune being the others.

IBM India’s efforts to augment its Software Lab in Kochi will usher in a reverse brain-drain for Kerala, prompting top professionals to return to their home-state, the Minister said.

“It will also lead other major firms using IBM software to come to Kerala. Some of the most reputed AI and data software have been developed in our state,” said the Minister.

The minister said IBM India’s idea of the Kochi Software Lab was taken forward amid the government’s mission to make Kerala a digital knowledge economy and IBM Software Labs’ initiatives to expand operations in the state.

The IBM India Software Lab in Kochi was launched in September 2022 and has made more than 1,500 recruitments.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.