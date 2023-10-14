Shakti, Mukti express gratitude to sister Neeti Mohan, say ‘Whatever we are, is only because of you’

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Dancer and actress Mukti Mohan, who will be gracing the stage of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023 along with her sister Shakti Mohan, expressed love, respect, and gratitude towards her eldest sister Neeti Mohan, saying how the latter has been her and her sister's pillar of strength in the toughest times.

The singing reality show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as the judges of, and Aditya Narayan as the host. In this weekend’s ‘Family Special’ episode, the audience will witness the presence of Mohan sisters - Shakti and Mukti along with Neeti on the show.

During the episode, Shakti mentioned how Neeti has always motivated all her sisters to do their best in life, and follow their dreams and passions.

Mukti said: “I think one of the strongest relationships anyone has, is the relationship with your siblings. During your toughest times in life, your siblings become your parents. And for me, Neeti Di has been my mother as well as my father since I was a child.”

“I am the youngest one out of all the four sisters, the most pampered one, and Neeti di has protected me from anything and everything. Not just me, but all the sisters. She is literally a goddess for me, I love her so much. And today I am not saying this just for the cameras, but I bow down to you, aap devi ho ek,” she shared.

She further added: “Shakti and I were in a hostel, and we had no clue about the financial conditions of our house. Neeti Di was just 18, and we didn't know this then, that along with studying, she was doing multiple jobs to look after the family and support us with our education.”

“My dad always kept telling her that whatever she will do, all other sisters would do the same. So, whoever we are, however we dress, whatever we do, is all because of her. Thank you for giving us, your three daughters, this beautiful life,” she concluded.

Shakti said: “I agree with everything Mukti has said today. We never thought we could follow our passion and achieve our dreams. She has given us the hope and direction to follow what we want.”

“Today whatever we are, it is only because of Neeti di. I still remember when we were young, our family was going through some financial issues, and I really wanted to go to a dance class which we couldn’t afford. But she came and told me that she was there with me and I could do it. Thank you for giving me this life. You have given me the wings to fly and showed trust in me, even when I wasn’t sure of what I could achieve. I love you,” she said.

Shakti added: “We have grown up listening and dancing to Anu ji and Himesh ji’s songs, and today our sister is sitting next to them on a judging panel of a reality show, we couldn’t even dream of witnessing this. We all started our journey as a contestant and today our sister is sitting here as a judge, we couldn’t be more thankful to all the audience who have supported us in this journey.”

After listening to this heart-warming message from her sisters, Neeti was teary-eyed.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

