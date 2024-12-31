IANS Interview: ‘Shahi Snan’ term sparks debate, Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati endorses ‘Amrit Snan’

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 31 (IANS) In a conversation with IANS on Tuesday, Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati, president of Anand Akhada, shared his views on various issues, including the 'Shahi Snan' controversy, Sanatan Dharma, Kumbh Mela, and more.

Regarding the ongoing debate over the term "Shahi Snan”, Mahant Shankaranand said, "If there is any objection to the term 'Shahi Snan' for Mahakumbh, I believe that when kings and emperors used it with respect, it was appropriate. However, if people have issues with the term, 'Amrit Snan' is also fine. There is no harm in using any word that is connected to our culture."

Supporting Mohan Bhagwat's statement, Mahant Shankaranand said that he holds Bhagwat in high regard but further added that “any decision should be made only after understanding the full context and details of his statement”. He advised “against engaging in any political bias when discussing this matter.”

On whether Sanatan Dharma is under threat, Mahant Shankaranand stated, "Sanatan Dharma can never be in danger. Whenever any crisis arises, an avatar appears to protect it." He also shared his views on the presence of Muslim shopkeepers and government officials at Kumbh Mela, stating that he has no issues with Muslims but stressed the need for some restrictions to maintain the sanctity of the event. "We must maintain purity; if someone's actions do not align with our religious beliefs, we try to protect our sanctity," he added.

Regarding the purpose of the Dharma Sansad at Kumbh, Mahant Shankaranand explained, "The event is meant to discuss the concept of a Hindu Nation, which is a matter of importance for everyone. It is a religious gathering, and it should not be politicised. Our demand is to protect our religion, culture, and faith."

He emphasised the sanctity of the Ganga's water, calling it naturally pure and fit for bathing. However, he stressed the need for solid steps to protect the river.

On the topic of politics and religion, Mahant Shankaranand stated that politics should be kept separate from religious events like the Kumbh Mela, and all leaders should be welcomed at such events.

Regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to give 18,000 rupees to priests and pundits, Mahant Shankaranand dismissed it as a political promise. "Such alluring promises in politics should not be trusted," he said.

Commenting on the financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees given by Akhilesh Yadav to the families of victims in the Sambhal violence, Mahant Shankaranand dubbed it as a politically motivated move. "Such actions promote vote bank politics rather than secularism," he said.

On the question of the Hindu Nation resolution at Kumbh, Mahant Shankaranand stated, "This is in the hands of the government. It is only a demand, and the government can pass it whenever they choose."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.