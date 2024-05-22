IANS Interview: BJP will fulfil its '400 par' target, party in strong position after five phases, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will succeed in its ‘400 paar’ mission and said that the ‘emerging trends’ after five phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are an affirmation of this target.

Rajnath Singh, speaking exclusively to IANS, said that “400 paar hamara sankalp hai, poora karenge” (400 paar is our resolve, we will attain it).

“The trends after five phases of elections show that we are heading towards the majority mark. Whatever target we have kept, we will achieve that,” he added.

Rajnath’s fresh assertions on poll outcome, come on the back of recent statements by some election experts, doubting the BJP’s ability to secure a historic mandate.

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah also asserted that the BJP has crossed the halfway mark of 272 after the fifth phase and the next phases will only consolidate the margin of the party’s majority.

Rajnath, the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow, also refuted speculations of any community disappointed or angry with the leadership.

On questions of a wave of anger among Thakurs in Western UP, he said that political parties send feelers like this during election time to create confusion in voters' minds.

“Some say Brahmins are angry, some speak about disappointment among Kshtriyas, some talk about Thakurs and others. There is no such thing,” he said.

Highlighting that justice and humanity form the core essence of BJP’s ideology, he said that the BJP doesn’t do politics of caste and religion, taking a swipe at Congress-led INDI Alliance’s caste census and community-specific reservation pitch.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.