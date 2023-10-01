IAF's air show enthralls people in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 1 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has carried out a breathtaking air show involving indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKI, and Mirage-2000, among others here on Saturday.

IAF teams of fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft of the showcased extraordinary skills.

As per a statement, the highlight of the show was the 'cupid heart' formation in the sky by three jets.

Two of them flew too close to each other at a low level before ascending and manoeuvring on two sides.

They descended again, leaving behind white smoke in the shape of a heart.

The third flew "through the heart" with a straight white smoke trail.

The enthralling air display was planned and executed by the Central Air Command, Prayagraj.

About 50 aircraft airborne from various air bases, participated in the display, an official said.

The impressive air display commenced with the Akashganga team, with 10 air warriors skydiving from an Mi-17 helicopter.

The formation flying by Su-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, Kiran Mk II, Tejas, C-130 Hercules, IL-78, An-32, CH-47 Chinook, Mi-17 and and Chetak showcased the professionalism of the IAF, a statement noted.

Another highlight was the demonstration of aerial refuelling, where a Su-30 MKI provided fuel to an LCA and an IL-78 replenished a Mirage 2000 fighter jet.

This was followed by a range of aerobatics by the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Su-30 MKI.

A large gathering of people were assembled to witness the first it's kind of air show. Roads near the Upper Lake were filled with spectators.

In the meantime, a mishap also occurred as a tin shed crashed near Kamla Park after more than 30 people climbed onto it to catch a glimpse of the spectacular manoeuvring by pilots, leaving some of them injured.

