Cong only national party that cherishes value of Constitution: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the Congress is the only national party that cherishes the value of the Constitution as its value.

He spoke after inaugurating the newly constructed Beary Souharda Bhavan in the HBR layout in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The diversity and unity of India cannot be seen in other countries. If there is no harmony and harmony between different cultures, there can be no peace in that country or society.

He said that a country cannot develop without peace.

"Those who sow mistrust and hatred towards each other will bring the downfall of this country. Our Constitution upholds secularism and harmony," he said.

He said the Congress is the only national party that celebrates the value of the Constitution as its value.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Energy Minister K.J. George, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, CM's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Vidhana Parishat Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, Beary's Souharda Samiti's Syed Muhammad Beary and others were also present on the occasion.

