IAF, Indian Army carry out first-ever Aarogya Maitri Cube para-drop

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army jointly executed a first-ever para-drop operation, delivering the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube at a high-altitude location near 15,000 feet, said the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

"These trauma care cubes were indigenously developed under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri). The operation was conducted in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing critical supplies to Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) affected areas," as per the Ministry.

The IAF employed its advanced tactical transport aircraft C-130J Super Hercules to airlift and precisely para-drop the cube while the Indian Army’s Para Brigade, renowned for its operational expertise, ensured the successful deployment using advanced precision drop equipment.

This operation highlighted the capability of specialised military assets to support HADR missions in remote and mountainous regions, demonstrating the effectiveness and synergy between the Armed Forces in providing rapid and efficient humanitarian assistance.

The Aarogya Maitri project involves India providing critical medical supplies to developing nations affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises. The Aid Cube within this project is equipped with advanced tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies. It incorporates artificial intelligence and data analytics to enable effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services on the ground.

The success of the BHISHM Cube highlights the crucial role of mobile hospital units in delivering timely and effective medical assistance during emergencies.

