IAF to hold airshow in Jammu on Sep 21

Jammu, Sep 5 (IANS) A first-of-its-kind airshow will be held at Jammu on September 21.

The airshow is being organised by the Indian Air Force in collaboration with the UT administration and will feature a variety of aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, an official statement said.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya chaired a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements for the event.

The airshow would be a spectacular occasion for children, youth, and all local citizens, the statement quoted him as saying and he urged the stakeholders to ensure that the event is a success and is widely publicised to encourage maximum public participation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.