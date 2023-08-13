'I was transported back in time': Hariharan after Vipul's act in 'IBD 3'

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Playback singer Hariharan, who will grace the stage of 'India's Best Dancer 3', praised Vipul Kandpal's performance on the Independence Day special episode, saying that he was transported back in time, feeling the essence of that era.

The dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 3' is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' special episode.

The contestants and their choreographers will pay tribute, and bring alive the stories of Indian freedom fighters through their mesmerising dance performances.

One of the most remarkable acts of the evening will be performed by contestant Vipul, along with choreographer Pankaj Thapa, as they narrate the fearless story of the legendary Bhagat Singh.

The duo will perform to the tunes of songs like 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna', 'Pagdi Sambhal Jatta', 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola', and 'Mere Watan'.

Moved by the act, ace musician Hariharan said: "Time travel is a concept we usually encounter in movies, but today, I experienced it here. I was transported back in time, feeling the essence of that era. The 'Mitti Ki Khushboo' was palpable, and I got goosebumps. It was an incredible experience."

Commending Vipul and Pankaj's performance, judge Terence Lewis will share: "Vipul & Pankaj, you guys nailed it. A few weeks ago, I mentioned that you deserve a spot in the top 5, but after witnessing this act, I believe should be in the top 3."

"Vipul is a versatile dancer. Moreover, regardless of whose choreography it is, Vipul takes complete ownership of it; it doesn't feel forced or like someone else's creation. The way you perform gives a sense that it's truly you, Vipul. The portrayal of Bhagat Singh's character today required vivacity, which is evident in you. Your energy and actions exuded a passion that deeply moved us," added Terence.

The episode will feature a star-studded line-up, including the esteemed 'Ghoomer' star cast - Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Acclaimed singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan will grace the show, promoting their upcoming song, 'Yeh Desh'.

Making the celebration even more special will be the presence of Kiranjeet Singh, a member of Bhagat Singh's family who eloquently shared insights into the struggles and sacrifices endured by Bhagat Singh and their family.

Kiranjeet brought to life the sentiments of Bhagat Singh through the poignant letters he penned while imprisoned by the British.

India's Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

