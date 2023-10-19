I-T searches 15 locations linked to Yatharth Hospital in Delhi-NCR, UP

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) In a massive crackdown, the Income Tax department authorities on Thursday carried out searches at 15 locations in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh on the premises linked to Yatharth Hospital and its promoters and directors, sources said.

According to sources, about 18 teams of the I-T department carried out searches since early morning on Thursday in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) on the premises linked to the hospital and its officials.

However, senior officials of the department remained tight-lipped on the developments.

The source said that the matter is believed to be of tax evasion.

The source said that the name of a prominent politician has also cropped up.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.