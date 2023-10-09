I-T raids premises linked to bizman in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) Income tax (I-T) officials on Monday raided the residence and office of a businessman in Sopore town of J&K’s Baramulla District.

Official sources said that the raid was taking place at the house and shop of Javaid Ahmad Anam l, owner of ARCO business group.

“Details will be shared after the raids are completed,” sources said.

