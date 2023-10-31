I-T raids multiple locations linked to jewellers in K’taka

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) The Income Tax sleuths were conducting simultaneous raids at multiple locations of jewellers in coastal Karnataka districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Tuesday.

Sources said the I-T raids were conducted in Udupi city, Karkala, Kundapura, Padubidri, Brahmavar, Puttur and other places.

Reputed gold jewellery shops, which have many branches in the coastal Karnataka districts, were being raided.

The simultaneous raids were conducted in the morning and sleuths were verifying the documents.

More details are yet to emerge.

On October 12 the sleuths of the Income Tax Department had conducted simultaneous raids in 50 locations on offices and residences of jewellers in different locations of Bengaluru . The I-T department had found Rs 100 cash in Bengaluru during the raids. Sources claimed that the cash was supposed to be used for the Assembly election in five states.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.