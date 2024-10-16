I hope newly formed J&K govt will bring peace, prosperity: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Oct 16 (IANS) BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Wednesday congratulated the newly formed government of Omar Abdullah, saying that he hopes the NC-led government will bring peace and prosperity to the J&K.

Talking to IANS, Ravinder Raina said, "I want to congratulate Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for taking the oath. I hope this government will work for bringing peace, brotherhood and prosperity in J&K."

He further asserted that the newly formed government would have the responsibility to fulfil all the needs of the people.

"I hope the J&K government will try to fulfil all the wishes and expectations of people. The J&K government will also accomplish all the issues or agendas they had put in their manifesto. The Chief Minister will have the responsibility to fulfil all the announcements he had made during rallies," he added.

BJP leader further asserted that the newly formed government will have the duty to work for the betterment of the J&K's people.

"I hope that the new government will work for the betterment of the people of J&K. They will also do developmental works in the union territory," he stated.

Raina further congratulated all the Cabinet ministers of the newly formed government. "I hope that they will work for the betterment of the people," he said.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and became the first Chief Minister of the J&K UT which lost its statehood after the reorganisation and the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Omar Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Along with him, five MLAs, including an Independent, took oath as Cabinet Ministers while there is no Congress representation in the new government.

