I have decided to become extremely choosey, says actor Kalaiyarasan

Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actor Kalaiyarasan, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Tamil film 'Madraskaaran', has announced that he will be extremely choosey henceforth and not do many character roles.

Participating in a question-answer session at an event organised to promote the film 'Madraskaaran', featuring actor Shane Nigam in the lead, Kalaiyarasan, while replying to a question on why he was repeatedly doing villain characters, said, "I will not do many character roles after this. The reason is I feel that it is not very healthy here. I am ready to do character roles because it is the characters that I have done so far that are putting food on my table. I will not forget that."

"It is true that characters are important. But if you were to take an industry like Malayalam, some actors there make multi-starrer films (They do it here also but on a very small scale). In Malayalam, actors would have played a small role in a big film. They would have also done negative roles but then, there will also be films in which they play the hero.

"Here, if you do a negative role, you will repeatedly be called for negative roles. Assume that there is a normal film and that anyone can act in it as a hero. Even in such films, they keep casting me as a secondary hero. They continue to keep us in the second category. That is disturbing. I don't feel that is healthy. Therefore, after this, I am going to be extremely choosy and pick only those characters that are really significant or else I will do only lead roles," he said.

In 'Madraskaaran', which releases on January 10, Kalaiyarasan plays the role of a guy from Pudukottai. The film, apart from Shane Nigam and Kalaiyarasan, also features Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, Pandiarajan and Super Subbarayan, among others.

