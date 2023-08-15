I-Day verification checking: Over 300 cases registered for violating police orders in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Delhi Police in its special one week drive have registered over 300 cases against house owners for violating tenant and servant verification rule, an official said on Tuesday.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said that a special drive was carried out from August 6 to August 14 in Dwarka district to check whether the issued guidelines for the security and safety of citizens were being followed or not.

“The teams performed patrolling in the areas to keep a watch on some activities. Also, surprise checking of residential areas was also carried out to check for suspicious persons/unverified tenants,” said the DCP.

During the drive, 398 persons were booked who were found violating the guidelines and 398 cases under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code were registered.

“A total of 311 cases were registered for not having tenant/servant verification, 19 cases were lodged against Hotel and guest houses for not keeping guards or not maintaining registers properly, 26 cases against SIM card vendors for not maintaining record register and taking IDs of customers, while cases against parking spaces for not using inverted mirrors during checking and not maintaining entries in register,” said the official.

“We have filed 11 cases against second-hand car dealers, three cases against cyber cafes, 10 against scrap dealers and one case was registered against a private courier company for not updating records as per norms,” the official added.

“Not only the action is taken, but also the public and violators are made aware of the importance of such steps in keeping the city safe. Along with this drive, a rectification campaign is started to rectify the shortcomings noticed,” the DCP said.

