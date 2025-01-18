I can only offer tears of joy and gratitude in return to the audience, says Sundar C

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) Director Sundar C, who is now delighted that his film Madha Gaja Raja has emerged a superhit, has said that all he can offer in return to the audience who have made this film a success despite it releasing after a delay of 12 years are tears of joy and gratitude.

“I have never kept a success meet for any of my films. I usually move on to my next film after a film succeeds. But this film is special. Before we released this film, several people expressed apprehension and asked what this film could do after 12 years,” Sundar C said and thanked audiences, who he said were his God.

“I knew this film would win but not this big. I can only return my gratitude and tears in return for the success they have given me, “ he added.

The director, while thanking all his cast and crew members, disclosed that actress Varalaxmi had come into the film at the last minute to help the team.

“Only at the last minute, Varu came in. Originally another heroine was to play her character. We had left for Karaikudi to shoot the film and another heroine, who was to play Varalaxmi’s part, was to arrive the next day. But then at the last minute, that person couldn’t come as there was a date problem and the actress could come only a week later. However, we had combination scenes and couldn’t cancel the shoot. That was when we approached Varu and she sportingly accepted. Thanks to Varalaxmi,” Sundar C said.

The director also spoke highly of actor Vishal, who plays the lead in the film.

Addressing Vishal as his younger brother, Sundar C said, “Without the outside world knowing, he has suffered a lot for this film. One day, his driver called me saying, “Vishal has fainted.” I rushed to his car and he was lying there unconscious. He really worked very hard. There were many difficulties that we faced while doing this movie. I am most happy for the fact that for all the hard work and sincerity that Vishal put in this film, God and the audiences have rewarded us with this success. This film is a testimony to the fact that if you work truthfully and are sincere, then God and people will not disappoint you.”

