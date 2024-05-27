I am at peace after seeing Prajwal: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that ‘he is at peace’ after watching the video of his nephew, the prime accused in the sex video scandal, Prajwal Revanna.

“After seeing Prajwal in the video I am at peace now. The case is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Let us wait for the inquiry,” Kumaraswamy told media persons.

He said that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has given his statement about the case.

“Deve Gowda warned Prajwal that is why he will come back to India now,” Kumaraswamy said.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that Prajwal has no option but to come back to the country.

Earlier, Prajwal released a video, in which he claimed that there is a political conspiracy against him and also mentioned Rahul Gandhi in his video. He said that he would appear before the SIT for questioning on May 31.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and SIT had written two letters to the Central government urging to cancel the passport of Prajwal. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had also said that the Central government was not responding to the letters of the state.

The BJP claimed that the state government had let him escape to the foreign location.

Prajwal Revanna is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, and forcibly video-graphing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims.

