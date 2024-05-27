Hyundai Glovis to adopt emission reduction system for PCTCs from next year

Seoul, May 27 (IANS) Hyundai Glovis, the logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said on Monday it has signed a deal with Stax Engineering to adopt an emission reduction system for its pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) as part of efforts to respond to the United States' environmental regulations.

With the deal, the Korean company plans to adopt Stax Engineering's emission capture and control system for its PCTCs that enter Benicia, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Hueneme ports in California in January next year, reports Yonhap news agency.

The decision was made to respond to a regulation by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) stipulating PCTCs docked at California's ports must reduce their nitrogen oxide and fine dust emissions by 80 per cent starting next year, the company explained.

CARB has already been applying the regulation to container vessels since last year.

Hyundai Glovis said it can reduce diesel matters by 99 percent and nitrogen oxide by 95 percent from emissions from its tankers by utilising Stax Engineering's emission capture and control system.

The company also said it plans to adopt the emission reduction system in the port of San Diego as well and secure 30 PCTCs that use eco-friendly liquefied natural gas duel fuel engines by 2028.

