'13 Reasons Why’ star Dylan Minnette says acting started to feel like a job

“But it also started to feel like a bit of a job. I was in a very fortunate position, it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job.”

The actor said that his band and music were another passion of his, and as a group, they dreamt of taking it “all the way as far as we can,” reports deadline.com.

“I feel like I’m in a position now where I can just kind of like do that for a while and get this the farthest it can be,” he said.

“The only way that’s gonna happen is if I put my 100 per cent time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously.”

Minnette said pursuing his passion for music is “what feels natural and inspiring.”

Taking a break from acting, Minnette said he is “starting to have more inspiration” and “something to give artistically and creatively in other fields.”

“I do feel like I have something to give, and that’s probably acting… I feel like I’m starting to feel inspiration for that again,” he added.

“At some point, when we’ve fulfilled our Wallows duties and we’re all ready to take a break as a band, that’s when I’ll have the perfect inspiration to do something.”

