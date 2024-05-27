Lady Gaga reveals her version of Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie A Deux’ is very authentic

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Actress and singer Lady Gaga has talked about how her portrayal of Harley Quinn, a violent and fierce fighter, is different in the upcoming film ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’.

In a new interview to promote the Gaga Chomatica Ball film, the star teased how her version of the comic book character is different.

“You know my version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters,” she told Access Hollywood, reports deadline.com.

Gaga said: “I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.”

In the upcoming film, Gaga stars opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel, which is directed by Todd Phillips. It also stars Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz.

The film is part of DC Elseworlds and is not part of the universe that Peter Safran and James Gunn have been building since taking the helm of DC Studios.

Gaga is taking on the role of Quinn, which was earlier portrayed by Margot Robbie in films like 'Suicide Squad', 'Birds of Prey', and 'The Suicide Squad'.

