Hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 12 crore seized at Tiruchi airport, passenger detained

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) In a major drug bust, the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Tiruchi International Airport has seized 11.8 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic cannabis.

The seizure was made late Monday night. The narcotics, valued at around Rs 12 crore in the illegal market, were found in the baggage of a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur.

According to airport customs officials, the interception was based on specific intelligence inputs shared by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The AIU officials acted swiftly upon the arrival of the passenger and detained him for detailed screening and baggage inspection.

During the search, officials discovered 28 neatly packed pouches of hydroponic cannabis -- an advanced, soil-free variety of marijuana grown using nutrient-rich water under controlled conditions, making it far more potent than conventional strains.

The packets were ingeniously concealed within personal belongings to evade detection.

Customs officials confirmed that the seized consignment is one of the largest hauls of hydroponic cannabis at Trichy airport in recent times, pointing to a growing trend of synthetic and high-grade drug smuggling through South Indian airports.

The passenger, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is currently under intensive interrogation by authorities.

Investigators are probing possible links to international drug trafficking networks operating out of Southeast Asia. Officials suspect the individual may be part of a larger smuggling syndicate that uses courier passengers to transport narcotics across borders.

A senior customs officer said, “This seizure highlights the evolving tactics of drug traffickers and the need for constant vigilance. Hydroponic cannabis is not only high in street value but also represents a new frontier in the narcotics trade due to its potency.”

Further investigations are underway, and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

Authorities are also trying to trace the origin and intended recipients of the contraband in India. The seizure underscores the growing need for coordinated intelligence sharing and stronger international enforcement mechanisms to curb the inflow of synthetic and high-potency narcotics into the country.

