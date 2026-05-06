Why Hyderabad ORR Accidents Are Increasing Daily

In a major step towards improving road safety, officials in Hyderabad have launched an ambitious plan to reduce accidents on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Despite being one of the busiest high-speed corridors, the stretch currently witnesses around five to six accidents daily.

High-Level Meeting Focuses on Prevention

The initiative follows a review meeting held at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre, chaired by senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar. Officials from various departments came together to evaluate safety practices and emphasized the importance of preventing accidents rather than reacting after incidents occur.

Heavy Traffic Adds Urgency

With approximately 2.8 lakh vehicles using the ORR every day, authorities highlighted the need for stronger safety systems. The expressway’s heavy usage makes it critical to address risks quickly and effectively.

Key Causes of Accidents Identified

Recent data analysis has pointed out the major reasons behind crashes on the ORR:

Drowsy driving: 33%

Negligent driving: 25%

Over-speeding: 15%

Tyre-related issues: 14%

Officials noted that most of these factors can be avoided through better awareness, stricter monitoring, and proper vehicle upkeep.

New Approach: Counselling Along with Penalties

Authorities are planning to go beyond fines by introducing mandatory counselling sessions for traffic rule violators. In addition, drivers entering the ORR may receive mobile alerts with safety tips to encourage responsible driving habits.

Strict Rules on Stopping Vehicles

Motorists have been cautioned not to halt their vehicles on the ORR unless it is an emergency. In such cases, drivers must inform helpline services and ensure their vehicles are parked safely on the extreme left side with proper warning measures.

Improving Emergency Response

To reduce fatalities, officials are working on cutting down response times. Plans include better coordination among departments and the deployment of traffic marshals where needed. Faster assistance is expected to make a significant difference during accidents.

Vehicle Fitness Under Watch

Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi stated that stricter checks will be carried out on vehicle condition, especially tyres. Regular inspections and monthly safety reviews are also being considered to ensure ongoing monitoring.

Coordinated Effort Across Agencies

The initiative involves multiple agencies, including National Highways Authority of India, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, IRB Infrastructure, and traffic police teams from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri.

Goal: Safer Roads for All

Officials believe that combining data-based enforcement, public awareness, and teamwork among departments can significantly reduce accidents. While achieving zero accidents is challenging, authorities are confident that consistent efforts can make the ORR a much safer route.