TIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad to Open Soon: LB Nagar on June 26, Sanathnagar on Aug 31

The Telangana government is all set to open three newly constructed TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) hospitals in Hyderabad this year. These hospitals aim to provide corporate-level healthcare to the public free of cost or at low rates.

The first TIMS hospital at LB Nagar will be inaugurated on June 26, followed by Sanathnagar on August 31, and Alwal in December. Over 80% of construction work is already completed at these locations, though some modern medical equipment from abroad is yet to arrive.

TIMS hospitals are being developed as super-specialty centers to improve the standard of government healthcare in the state. As of now, 70% of the work at the Alwal hospital is completed. Construction of all three hospitals began in 2022.

LB Nagar and Sanathnagar hospitals are almost ready, and the government has started making preparations for their inauguration. In the beginning, only OP (Outpatient) services will be available. The hospitals are expected to become fully functional in phases over time.

In addition, a super-specialty TIMS hospital in Warangal is also planned to open in December.

Officials believe that these hospitals will help reduce the patient load on major public hospitals like Osmania and Gandhi, while also offering better and faster treatment to the people. Built as non-profit institutions, TIMS hospitals aim to provide high-quality medical care to all sections of society, especially the poor and middle class.