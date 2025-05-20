Value contribution of diaspora in strengthening India-Netherlands ties, says EAM Jaishankar

The Hague, May 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, during his visit to the Netherlands, appreciated the Indian community for its significant contribution in enhancing the relationship between India and the European nation.

"Interacted with representatives of the Indian community this evening. Value the contribution of the community to building a stronger relationship between India and the Netherlands," EAM posted on X on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, EAM Jaishankar met Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague, exchanging views on respective security perspectives and challenges of both nations and discussing the benefits of forging a bilateral defence partnership between India and the Netherlands.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in The Hague, appreciating the Netherlands' strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and support for zero tolerance against terrorism.

Both leaders held wide-ranging discussions on deepening bilateral partnership and engagement with the European Union, and exchanged views on the global situation in an era of multi-polarity.

Besides the Foreign Minister, the EAM also met strategic experts with discussions focused on deeper engagement between India and the Netherlands.

"A good exchange of views with strategic experts in the Hague this morning. Discussed why India and the Netherlands/EU should engage more deeply in an era of multi-polarity and strategic autonomy," the EAM posted on X.

Earlier, Jaishankar was received by the Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Kumar Tuhin, and Gabriella Sancisi, Director, Protocol and Host Country Affairs Department at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He is on an official six-day visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany, scheduled from May 19 to 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the EAM's visit is part of India's ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening strategic ties and enhancing cooperation with key European partners, focusing on strategic partnerships, trade, investment, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest," the MEA stated on Sunday.

The visit comes at a time when India is actively bolstering its outreach to Europe, with an emphasis on trade, investment, digital cooperation, climate action, and shared security concerns.

EAM Jaishankar's meetings are expected to cover a broad range of issues, including geopolitical developments, global economic challenges, and coordination on multilateral platforms.

