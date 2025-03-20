Hyderabad's Fourth City to Feature High-Tech Facilities: Will It Boost Real Estate?

Hyderabad is set to get a major facelift with the launch of the Fourth City project. This visionary plan aims to transform the city into a modern metropolis blending tradition with futuristic ideas. The Fourth City will be located at Mucharla, after the areas of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad, and will be equipped with advanced infrastructure.

The new city will feature a range of modern amenities, including multimodal connectivity, an electric public transport system, and green buildings. These elements will help create a sustainable, eco-friendly living environment that encourages smart living. The city will also offer a mix of entertainment, cultural displays, state-of-the-art sports facilities, and luxury hotels and resorts. It is designed to be a hub of aspiration, reflecting forward-thinking leadership.

One of the key highlights of the Fourth City is that it will be India’s first Net-Zero Future City. This means the city will aim to have no carbon emissions, setting a new standard for smart and sustainable urban development. The government aims to create an ultra-modern, pollution-free city that can compete with the best cities in the world.

The city will span 765 square kilometers and cover 56 villages between the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar highways. The project will drive innovation and economic growth, creating jobs and opportunities for local communities.

With the establishment of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), the government is ensuring the city’s development is executed seamlessly. As the Fourth City takes shape, it’s not only expected to redefine urban living but also attract substantial interest from real estate developers, investors, and homebuyers. With high-tech, sustainable infrastructure and a focus on modern living, the Fourth City area is set to become one of the most attractive real estate markets in Hyderabad.

The project promises to spark a real estate boom, with strong demand for both residential and commercial properties in and around the Fourth City, shaping the future of Hyderabad’s urban landscape.