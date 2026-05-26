Hyderabad Zepto Delivery Boy Booked for Dangerous Bike Stunts

A Zepto delivery executive in Hyderabad has been booked by the police for allegedly performing dangerous bike stunts on public roads and sharing the videos on social media. The incident came to light after videos of the youngster doing risky stunts near KBR Main Road and Shamirpet went viral online.

According to police officials, the accused has been identified as 19-year-old Shadab, a resident of Devarakonda Basti. He was reportedly working as a delivery boy for the quick-commerce platform Zepto. Police said he was seen performing reckless stunts on busy roads, putting the lives of commuters and pedestrians at risk.

After noticing the viral Instagram videos, the Banjara Hills Police registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials also seized the motorcycle that was allegedly used during the stunt performances.

Police warned youngsters against performing bike stunts on public roads for social media fame. Authorities said such dangerous acts can lead to serious accidents and strict legal action will continue against violators.

The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless riding and stunt videos becoming popular on social media platforms. Hyderabad Police have been increasing monitoring of such activities in recent months to improve road safety across the city.