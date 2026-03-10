Hyderabad Weather: Temperature Drop Expected, Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Residents of Hyderabad may experience a brief break from the rising summer heat as weather experts predict a slight drop in temperatures over the next few days. Meteorologists say daytime temperatures in the city could hover around 34°C to 35°C, offering some relief after several days of unusually hot conditions.

The change in weather is expected between March 9 and March 11, when cooler atmospheric conditions may temporarily reduce the intensity of the heat across Telangana. While the drop in temperature may not be dramatic, it is likely to make daytime conditions slightly more comfortable for residents.

However, meteorologists have also warned that the state could witness thunderstorms, lightning, and scattered rainfall later in March, particularly between March 16 and March 23. In some areas, strong winds and even hailstorms are possible as seasonal weather patterns begin to shift.

Experts say such weather changes are common during the transition from winter to summer. As temperatures rise, atmospheric instability increases, which can trigger sudden storms and short spells of rainfall across parts of Telangana.