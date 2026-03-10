Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Beats Stree 2 Premiere Numbers

The upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is already creating a storm at the box office even before its official release. The film’s paid preview bookings have set new benchmarks, outperforming the early sales figures of several popular Hindi films and building huge anticipation for its opening weekend.

According to reports from Sacnilk, the film has sold more than 2.8 lakh tickets for its preview screenings alone. These advance bookings have generated an impressive Rs 15.64 crore gross in a single day, while the total collection climbs to Rs 21.19 crore when block bookings are included.

The Hindi version of the film is driving the majority of the sales. Over 2.6 lakh tickets have been sold for the Hindi 2D format, contributing approximately Rs 15.28 crore to the total gross. With this performance, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed the paid preview collections of blockbuster films like Stree 2, Chennai Express, Padmaavat, and 3 Idiots.

Interestingly, the spy thriller broke the paid preview record of Stree 2 within just a few hours on Saturday. The horror-comedy had earlier earned around Rs 8.75 crore nett (over Rs 10 crore gross) during its premiere shows, but Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already raced far ahead of that mark.

Massive Weekend Expectations

Industry analysts believe that the preview numbers are only the beginning. Trade experts predict that the film could earn between Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore during its extended opening weekend, excluding the preview collections.

A previous report by Variety also highlighted the massive demand for tickets. Prices for the film vary widely across cities. At INOX Megaplex, the highest ticket price has reached Rs 2,900, while the lowest price recorded is Rs 59 at AGS Cinemas.

In the Delhi-NCR region, preview tickets are priced between Rs 450 and Rs 2,000, depending on the theatre and seating category. With more than a week left before the official release, trade insiders expect bookings to increase further as additional screens and show timings are announced.

A Highly Anticipated Sequel

Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios along with B62 Studios, the film boasts a powerful ensemble cast. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles.

The storyline continues from where the first film ended. As seen in the trailer, the Pakistani town of Lyari is facing chaos following the death of its powerful leader Rehman Dakait. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who infiltrates the region’s criminal and political networks and eventually takes charge of Lyari.

The sequel raises the stakes as Hamza finds himself dealing with violent gang rivalries and dangerous terrorist groups while trying to maintain control of the volatile territory.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 and will be available in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. With record-breaking preview sales already in place, the film appears ready to dominate the box office in the days ahead.