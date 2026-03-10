Hyderabad: GHMC Launches WhatsApp Service for Citizens to Report Garbage Issues

Residents in Hyderabad can now report sanitation problems directly through WhatsApp, making it easier to alert civic authorities about garbage and waste issues in their neighbourhoods. The initiative has been introduced by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with other municipal bodies in the Hyderabad metropolitan region.

With this new system, people no longer need to visit municipal offices to lodge complaints. Citizens can simply take a photograph of the problem—such as garbage dumped on roads, overflowing dustbins, or clogged drains—and send it along with the location through WhatsApp.

Once the complaint is received, the information is forwarded to the concerned sanitation teams so that the issue can be addressed quickly. Officials say the service is designed to make the complaint process faster and more convenient for residents.

Authorities believe the initiative will also encourage more public participation in maintaining city cleanliness. By making reporting easier through mobile phones, civic bodies hope to respond faster to sanitation concerns and improve waste management across the city