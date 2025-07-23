Heavy rains in Hyderabad till July 25, School Holidays likely!

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for today and a yellow alert for next three days in Telangana, predicting heavy rains in several districts through Friday, July 25. Due to the intensity of the weather situation, schools can possibly announce holidays to keep their students safe.

Weather Forecast

Hyderabad can anticipate light to moderate showers or thundershowers with gusty winds in some areas, according to the IMD. A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday, and no warning or alert has been given for the next three days. Light rains are predicted in the following days, though.

Temperature Drop

The prevailing weather has resulted in a decrease in the maximum temperatures in the state. Amrabad in Nagarkurnool District reported the lowest maximum at 27.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Banjara Hills in Hyderabad at 30.5 degrees Celsius. The temperatures are likely to decrease further in the days to come due to the heavy showers.

Rainfall Predictions

Weather watcher T. Balaji is forecasting incessant light rain in the city for the next 3 hours, with consistent light rain and temperatures between 24-26 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also predicted¹:

Heavy Rains: July 23-25, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning

Gusty Winds: To prevail in some locations

Safety Precautions

People are urged to remain indoors and avoid unwarranted travel. Since the IMD has issued warnings and alerts, safety and precautionary measures should be taken to avoid any possible risks.

Impact on Daily Life

The rainfall could result in an impact on daily life in the form of traffic jams and possible power outages. Measures would be taken by authorities to pre-empt the damage caused by the rains and maintain public safety.

