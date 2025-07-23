RRB NTPC CBT Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Steps to Download

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will shortly release the results of the CBT 1 for graduates in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Using their login credentials, candidates who took the exam between June 5 and June 24 can view the results by region on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Note that no one will receive actual copies of the scorecard from RRB. They must use RRB's web portal to download it. RRB publishes the NTPC cut-off marks in addition to the outcome. Candidates who make the short list must take the CBT 2 exam.

Candidates can get their scorecard by following these instructions: