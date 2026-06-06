Ameerpet Fire Accident: HYDRAA To Act Against Buildings Without Fire NOCs

A major fire that broke out in Ameerpet's busy commercial area has once again raised serious concerns about fire safety standards in Hyderabad. The incident highlighted the lack of proper fire safety measures in many commercial buildings, with officials warning that several establishments are operating without mandatory fire safety clearances and equipment.

What Happened?

A massive fire erupted at a commercial complex near Ameerpet's Helmet Bazaar and Maitrivanam area on June 4. Thick smoke engulfed the building, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops and commercial establishments. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the situation under control, while police and emergency teams managed traffic and evacuated people from nearby areas.

Safety Violations Found

Following the incident, inspections by civic authorities revealed multiple fire safety violations in the affected building. Officials found that proper fire safety equipment was either missing or not maintained according to required standards. These shortcomings may have contributed to the severity of the fire.

HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) officials stated that many commercial buildings across the city continue to operate without adequate fire safety measures, creating serious risks for occupants and customers.

Lack of Fire NOCs Remains a Concern

Authorities have repeatedly expressed concern that many commercial buildings do not possess valid Fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Earlier inspections conducted by HYDRAA across Hyderabad found several establishments lacking fire safety approvals, extinguishers, sprinklers, smoke detectors, and emergency exits.

Officials say outdated electrical wiring, overcrowded commercial spaces, blocked staircases, and poor maintenance are common issues that increase fire risks.

Huge Property Losses Reported

The Ameerpet fire caused extensive damage to multiple shops and commercial establishments. Preliminary estimates suggest that losses could run into several crores of rupees. Investigators suspect an electrical short circuit may have triggered the blaze, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

Calls for Stronger Fire Safety Measures

The incident has renewed calls for stricter enforcement of fire safety regulations across Hyderabad. Fire department officials have been urging building owners to install proper safety equipment, conduct regular maintenance, and obtain necessary approvals. Authorities are also pushing for amendments that would bring more low-rise commercial buildings under mandatory fire safety regulations.

Conclusion

The Ameerpet fire serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety compliance in commercial buildings. While quick action by firefighters helped prevent loss of life, the incident exposed significant gaps in safety preparedness. Officials now hope that stricter inspections and better compliance with fire safety norms will help prevent similar incidents in the future.