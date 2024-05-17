Hyderabad techie dies in US road accident

Hyderabad, May 17 (IANS) A 30-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad died in a road accident in North Carolina, United States.

Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj was killed in the accident which occurred on Tuesday night in north Charlotte.

His family in LB Nagar in Hyderabad received the information that Prudhvi Raj lost his life in a tragic turn of events after surviving a crash along with his wife and friends.

The techie’s car had collided with an unattended vehicle on the road. All the occupants of the car were saved due to the airbags and they had walked to the side of the road. Prudhvi Raj, who wanted to call the police, approached the crashed car to reach for his phone. However, an incoming vehicle hit him resulting in his death.

The techie had been working in the US for eight years and had married last year.

The news has shocked the family, which hails from Sangareddy district but settled in LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

Prudjvi Raj’s father Abbaraju Venkataraman, a retired employee of the electricity department, passed away two years ago.

The family and friends were making efforts to bring home the mortal remains.

His friends created a GoFundMe page to help the family. According to SriPriya Dandamraju, who is organising the fundraiser, he was solely supporting the family.

“Our friend succumbed to the injuries caused by a car accident last night, everything happened in the blink of an eye. We had an initial impact with an unattended vehicle on the highway, causing our airbags to deploy. We made a stop and walked to the side of the road. Meanwhile, to call the police, our friend Prudhvi approached our crashed car to reach for the phone and in the darkness of the night, an incoming vehicle hit him and ran away. While all of this happened, his wife and we (friends) were looking around for him. Prudhvi was declared spot dead by the police on the scene (who arrived after the crash),” reads the page.

