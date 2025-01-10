Hyderabad police nab 23 cyber fraudsters in nationwide operation

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (IANS) Hyderabad police have arrested 23 cybercrime offenders in an operation conducted in different parts of the country.

The extensive operations were conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and the arrested accused were found to be involved in 30 cases in Telangana and 359 cases across India.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crimes, Dara Kavitha said that in view of the alarming rise in cyber fraud cases, the Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad, took significant measures to combat cybercrime.

These efforts, carried out by five teams, targeted various modus operandi and resulted in the apprehension of several key players with sophisticated networks.

They were exploiting systems and loopholes to perpetrate large-scale financial frauds. The detected cases include five relating to investment fraud, two digital arrest scams, three trading frauds, two job frauds, and one APK file fraud.

The victims in these cases had lost nearly Rs 5.30 crore.

Police have seized Rs 40,000 cash, 25 mobile phones, 45 SIM cards, 29 bank passbooks/chequebooks, 23 debit cards and credit cards, a laptop, three QR code scanners, and five shell company stamps.

The DCP said the teams coordinated with police units across different states to track and apprehend the accused. The operations were conducted based on detailed intelligence and advanced investigative methods to uncover the networks behind these fraud schemes.

"Special attention was given to identifying and arresting critical players, including bank officials, Mule Bank Account Suppliers, and kingpins, who were instrumental in facilitating fraudulent activities,” she said.

The police have refunded Rs 39 lakh to victims in three cases.

The DCP said that these operations not only led to the recovery of significant assets and financial instruments but also dismantled organised fraud syndicates, ensuring justice for victims across the country.

The Cyber Crime Police has urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid engaging with individuals on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram who offer lucrative investment opportunities and websites or groups promising high returns on small investments.

The police also urged citizens to remain vigilant and cautious of unknown calls or messages. Always verify claims by visiting your nearest police station, as law enforcement agencies never issue digital arrests or demand money to prove innocence, they said.

