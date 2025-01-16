Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police solve double-murder case, three held in MP

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (IANS) Cyberabad Police on Thursday claimed to cracked the double murder case with the arrest of all three accused in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Kumar Saket, a driver and the main accused, and two others Raj Kumar Saket and Sukhendra Kumar Saket, all natives of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested.

The bodies of a male and a female were found on a hillock near Ananta Padmanabha Swamy temple in Puppalaguda under the limits of Narsingi Police Station.

The police had later identified them as Ankit Saket and Bindu, natives of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively. Both were aged 25 and the missing cases were registered in two different police stations. The preliminary investigation by police indicated that the extramarital relationship between them led to the double murder.

One Diwakar had complained to Vanasthalipuram police on January 8 that his wife was missing. On January 11, Gachibowli police registered a missing case on a complaint by Saket's brother. Their bodies were found on January 14. They were stabbed and their heads were smashed with boulders.

Saket brought Bindu to Nanakramguda on January 8 and kept her in a friend's room. The couple went to the hillock after receiving a phone call on January 11. Ch. Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar, said the investigations revealed that the deceased woman recently started engaging in commercial sexual activity.

Rahul Kumar Saket engaged her twice and tried to take a video during their private time. She had raised an objection and informed Ankit who had warned Rahul.

Following by few altercations, Rahul decided to kill Ankith and took the help of two other accused. On January 11, he engaged the woman again through Ankith for ₹ 4000. All five persons went to the hillock where Sukhendra Kumar Saket was allowed to spend time with the female. Rahul and Raj Kumar Saket took Ankit to some distance, stabbed him and smashed him with a boulder.

After this, Rahul and Raj came to the woman, who was with the third accused. They killed her too. The next day, the trio left for their native places in Madhya Pradesh.

A police team from Cyberabad arrested the accused and recovered the mobile phones of the deceased from their possession. They were being brought to Hyderabad on transit warrants.

